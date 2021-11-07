Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021: Check Date, Time and Prize Scheme

Chandigarh, Nov 06: The winners of the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021will be declared tomorrow. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the total number of lottery tickets in the scheme are Twenty Lakh with series A and B. The numbering is from 500000 to 999999 in two series. The result would be announced on November 8 2021 at 4.30 pm.

Punjab State Lottery Dear Diwali Bumper Prize Scheme 2021

1st prize: Rs 2,50,00,000 (2 prizes)

2nd prize: Rs 1,15,00,000 (1)

3rd prize: Rs 9,000 (1000)

4th prize: Rs 7000 (1000)

5th prize: Rs 5000 (2000)

6th prize: Rs 3000 (20000)

Direct Link for Punjab State Lottery Diwali Bumper Result/ Winner List 2021 :

Official Website : www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

