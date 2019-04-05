  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab: Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Gurdaspur

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Apr 5: A Shiv Sena leader was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday evening by three youths over a dispute, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Ajay Thakur, 25, was about to board a bus from near a bus stand in Purana Shalla area. Three youths, who have been identified, came on a motorcycle and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire at Thakur. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

    Madhya Pradesh: Bike borne assailants fire at petrol pump in Indore

    "There is no terror or any other angle behind this incident. The only thing which has come to the fore so far is that the assailants had a dispute with him over some issue," district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said.

    [Stay up to date with our election coverage here]

    The accused are at large, but will be nabbed soon. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the SSP said. Family members of the deceased have alleged that Thakur was facing threats to his life from the assailants, but the police failed to act on time.

    PTI

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    shiv sena punjab

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue