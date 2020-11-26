YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 registration dates, details

    By
    |

    Amritsar, Nov 26: The registration dates for the class 10 and 12 boards have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). More details are available on the official website.

    Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 registration dates, details

    The last date to pay the fee is December 10. However the fee can be paid until January 22 with a late payment fee of Rs 2,000. The PSEB Class 10 exam is Rs 800 and candidates will have to pay Rs 100 more for each practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject.

    For PSEB Class 12, the exam fee is Rs 1,200 with Rs 150 per practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject. You can check the official notification here:

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Important Dates

    Particular Lastast date to generate bank challan Last date to pay fees through challan
    Without late fee December 1, 2020 December 10, 2020
    With a late fee of Rs 500 December 15, 2020 December 21, 2020
    With a late fee of Rs. 1,000 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021
    With a late fee of Rs 2,000 January 15, 2021 January 22, 2021

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    punjab

    Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X