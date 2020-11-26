Punjab PSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 registration dates, details

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Nov 26: The registration dates for the class 10 and 12 boards have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). More details are available on the official website.

The last date to pay the fee is December 10. However the fee can be paid until January 22 with a late payment fee of Rs 2,000. The PSEB Class 10 exam is Rs 800 and candidates will have to pay Rs 100 more for each practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject.

For PSEB Class 12, the exam fee is Rs 1,200 with Rs 150 per practical subject and Rs 350 per additional subject. You can check the official notification here:

PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Important Dates

Particular Lastast date to generate bank challan Last date to pay fees through challan Without late fee December 1, 2020 December 10, 2020 With a late fee of Rs 500 December 15, 2020 December 21, 2020 With a late fee of Rs. 1,000 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 With a late fee of Rs 2,000 January 15, 2021 January 22, 2021