Punjab: Items worth Rs 23 crore seized ahead of LS polls

Chandigarh

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chandigarh, Mar 15: Liquor and psychotropic substances worth Rs 23.50 crore have so far been seized by enforcement teams in Punjab after the model code of conduct came into force, officials said on Friday.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said surveillance teams had seized 14,726 litres of liquor worth Rs 25 lakh in the state.

Similarly, the enforcement wings seized 670 kg of psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 21.82 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.32 crore, he said.

Raju said till date, 1,91,510 licensed weapons have been surrendered in the state, whereas 29 weapons without licenses have been seized in Punjab.

