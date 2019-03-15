  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab: Items worth Rs 23 crore seized ahead of LS polls

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Mar 15: Liquor and psychotropic substances worth Rs 23.50 crore have so far been seized by enforcement teams in Punjab after the model code of conduct came into force, officials said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said surveillance teams had seized 14,726 litres of liquor worth Rs 25 lakh in the state.

    Similarly, the enforcement wings seized 670 kg of psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 21.82 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.32 crore, he said.  

    [Punjab: Rs 50 lakh worth Heroin seized, 3 arrested]

    Raju said till date, 1,91,510 licensed weapons have been surrendered in the state, whereas 29 weapons without licenses have been seized in Punjab.

    PTI

    More chandigarh NewsView All

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 punjab election commission

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue