Punjab: 3 injured in clash between two groups

    By PTI
    Amritsar (Punjab), Aug 2: Three persons were injured after gunshots were fired in a clash between two groups here on Friday, police said. The clash occurred after some animals belonging to a volunteer group entered the fields owned by Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, the police said.

    Members of the seminary asked the other group to move the animals out of the agricultural fields.

    Representational Image

    However, they refused and this led to the clash, an officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikramjit Duggal said members of one of the groups opened fire, resulting in three persons getting injured.

    They were admitted to a hospital and their condition is out of danger. Police personnel have been deployed at the site to prevent any untoward incident, the SP said, adding that an investigation was on.

