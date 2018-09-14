Beti padhi, nahi bachi; CBSE topper raped in Haryana

Gurgaon, Sep 14: PM Modi's vision of Beti padhao, beti bachao took a severe beating when a CBSE topper girl was allegedly raped by a group of men in Haryana. The 19 year old victim who was once felicitated by the President of India after she topped CBSE board exam, was left unconscious at a bus stand.

According to the police, the second-year college student was on her way to a coaching centre when three men allegedly kidnapped and dragged her to a field, where they raped her. A few other men who were already at the field also raped her, the police said. The woman said all the men are from her village.

Her parents have alleged the police refused to take their complaint neither did they file a FIR. They said they have been running from one police station to another, hoping to file a complaint, after the accused threatened them not to pursue the matter.

A police officer, however, said a "zero FIR" has been filed against the accused based on the woman's complaint and the relevant police station is investigating the matter. A zero FIR is filed in a police station under whose jurisdiction a crime did not happen, but from where the case can be transferred to the relevant police station.