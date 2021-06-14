Milkha Singh admitted to ICU of Chandigarh hospital due to 'dipping levels of oxygen'

Haryana Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

Chandigarh

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, June 14: Haryana government extended the lockdown till June 21, while easing several restrictions that were in place.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". "Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic... the ''Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana'' is extended for another week from June 14 (5 am onwards) to June 21 (till 5 am) in the state," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Here is a full list of relaxations given by Haryana government:

Has the lockdown been extended in Haryana?

Will shops, malls allowed to work?

Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls are permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Will Restaurants and bars be open?

Restaurants and bars, including in hotels are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Will government offices be open?

All government and private colleges, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes in the state will remain closed.

Will gyms and spa be open?

Gyms are now allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. However, spas shall remain closed/

Will sports complexes be allowed?

Sports complexes, stadia have now also been permitted to open only for sports activities by following all Covid-related norms and spectators will not be allowed.

How many people are allowed at weddings and funerals?

Gatherings of up to 21 persons allowed at weddings, funerals. However, for gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number will be 50 and for gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the deputy commissioner will be required.

Will religious places be open?

Religious establishments are permitted to accommodate up to 21 people at a time, provided that they adhere to the necessary Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

Will industries be allowed to work?

Yes, all production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function.

Will private offices be open?

Yes, Corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance. They have to follow requisite social distancing norms and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms.

Will schools and colleges be open?

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed.

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

Yes, E-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 2:38 [IST]