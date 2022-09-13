YouTube
    Haryana: 1.16 kilograms of explosives recovered from roadside

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 13: Police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 1.16 kg from Haryana's Kaithal district on Monday.

    The IED was packed with RDX and the recovery was made from the roadside in a village at Kainchi Chowk on the Jind road, police said.

    bomb disposal squad
    Representational Image

    Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police recovered the IED in the evening hours, news agency PTI reported.

    Had RDX laden, timer controlled bomb exploded in Delhi, scores would have died Had RDX laden, timer controlled bomb exploded in Delhi, scores would have died

    "The IED weighs 1.16 kg," Station House Officer (SHO) of the Titram police station Inspector Ramlal said over the phone.

    It was kept in an iron box, he added.

    The area was sealed and the bomb disposal squad summoned, which defused the explosive, police said.

    A case has been registered under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the SHO said.

    The STF had recovered an IED packed with around 1.3 kg of RDX from a place near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district last month.

    In May, the Haryana Police arrested four people from Karnal and three IEDs packed in a metallic case, weighing 2.5 kg each, and a pistol were seized from their possession.

    In March, three live hand grenades were recovered from a deserted ground near a public school in Sadopur village, close to the Ambala-Chandigarh highway.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:38 [IST]
    X