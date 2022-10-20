YouTube
    Army jawan leaks sensitive info to ISI, booked

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Oct 20: An Army jawan was booked by Punjab Police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    According to a report in India Today, the army personnel was posted in Amritsar and booked when the central security agency shared information about him.

    The accused used to share information on WhatsApp along with other social media apps.

    The army personnel is yet to be arrested, as per the report.

    army jawan isi data leak

    Thursday, October 20, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
