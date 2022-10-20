Woman gets 50 stitches on head, hand, leg after pet Pit bull attacks her

Shocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spot

Man burns alive wife, in-laws and his two minor stepchildren

Caught on camera: Cop 'accidentally' fires at at mobile shop employee in Amritsar

Army jawan leaks sensitive info to ISI, booked

Chandigarh

oi-Nitesh Jha

Amritsar, Oct 20: An Army jawan was booked by Punjab Police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to a report in India Today, the army personnel was posted in Amritsar and booked when the central security agency shared information about him.

3 ISI suspects, with terror plans, nabbed in Hyderabad

The accused used to share information on WhatsApp along with other social media apps.

The army personnel is yet to be arrested, as per the report.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 14:17 [IST]