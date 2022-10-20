Keep youself updated with latestChandigarh News
Army jawan leaks sensitive info to ISI, booked
Chandigarh
Amritsar, Oct 20: An Army jawan was booked by Punjab Police for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
According to a report in India Today, the army personnel was posted in Amritsar and booked when the central security agency shared information about him.
3 ISI suspects, with terror plans, nabbed in Hyderabad
The accused used to share information on WhatsApp along with other social media apps.
The army personnel is yet to be arrested, as per the report.
Comments
Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 14:17 [IST]