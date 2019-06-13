Odisha Govt jobs: OSSC announces 82 job openings: how to apply online for OSSC Auditor vacancies

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, June 12: OSSC recruitment 2019 is underway and Odisha Staff Selection Commission or OSSC has advertised for the recruitment of 82 Auditor Posts on its official website. Last date to apply for OSSC Auditor job openings is July 11, 2019.

OSSC recruitment process:

The education qualification required for Auditor Posts is graduation from any recognised university. Selection will be based on Pre Written Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Practical Test and Interview. Starting date of application form for the OSSC Auditor vacancies is June 12, 2019 and the last date is July 11, 2019, 11:55 pm..

OSSC official notification for Auditor job openings: Click Here

How to apply for OSSC jobs:

Please visit www.ossc.gov.in

Click on the link "Click Here for online application".

There is an option called "Combined Auditor", right in front of that, there is a link which says for registration click here.

Click of registration, fill up the registration form and create a new ID and password.

Use this new ID, password to login.

Fill up the form, make payment and submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for reference.