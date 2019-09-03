Odisha govt jobs: 99 Mission Shakti Odisha jobs announced; Mission Shakti jobs apply online link

Bhubaneswar, Sep 03: Odisha govt jobs under Mission Shakti Odisha recruitment 2019 have been announced and 99 job openings at State, District and Block levels are up for grabs. Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment notification for Block Project Coordinator, Programme Assistant and other posts is out on the official website.

These Odisha Mission Shakti jobs are for graduate and post-graduate candidates. Out of the 99 vacancies announced in WCD Odisha notification for Mission Shakti Odisha, 70 are for Block Project Coordinator posts, 24 for Programme Assistant cum Accountant vacancies, 3 for Programme Assistant cum Accountant jobs, one opening for Livelihood and Skill Development Specialist and one for Institution and Capacity Building Specialist. Last date to apply for these 99 Odisha Mission Shakti jobs is September 12, 2019.

Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment details, Odisha Mission Shakti jobs apply online link:

Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment involves written test, group discussion, interview and computer skill test.

Mission Shakti job opening details/Education required:

Livelihood and Skill Development Specialist- 01 opening (Post-Graduation required)

Institution and Capacity Building Specialist- 01 vacancy (Post-Graduation required)

Programme Assistant cum Accountant- 3 vacancies (Graduation with PGDCA)

Block Project Coordinator-70 openings (Post-Graduation required)

Programme Assistant cum Accountant--24 openings (Graduation)

Odisha Mission Shakti jobs how to apply guidelines: Click Here

Odisha Mission Shakti jobs apply online link: Click Here

Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment page: Click Here

How to apply for Odisha Mission Shakti jobs:

Visit www.jpn.org.in

A pop-up will appear which would say "Apply for Mission Shakti jobs-Click here to view details and apply online."

Here you will get two options - read guidelines and Register.

First read guidelines, then register yourself and create a unique login id.

To directly go to apply online page - Click here

Keep the soft copy or scanned image of your Passport Size Photograph, signature (Maximum size of 50kbeach), and Certificate and Marksheet (Maximum size of 100kb each) to upload with the form.

Login using new id

Fill up the form.

Submit