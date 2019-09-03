  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha govt jobs: 99 Mission Shakti Odisha jobs announced; Mission Shakti jobs apply online link

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Sep 03: Odisha govt jobs under Mission Shakti Odisha recruitment 2019 have been announced and 99 job openings at State, District and Block levels are up for grabs. Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment notification for Block Project Coordinator, Programme Assistant and other posts is out on the official website.

    These Odisha Mission Shakti jobs are for graduate and post-graduate candidates. Out of the 99 vacancies announced in WCD Odisha notification for Mission Shakti Odisha, 70 are for Block Project Coordinator posts, 24 for Programme Assistant cum Accountant vacancies, 3 for Programme Assistant cum Accountant jobs, one opening for Livelihood and Skill Development Specialist and one for Institution and Capacity Building Specialist. Last date to apply for these 99 Odisha Mission Shakti jobs is September 12, 2019.

    Mission Shakti Odisha jobs

    Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment details, Odisha Mission Shakti jobs apply online link:

    Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment involves written test, group discussion, interview and computer skill test.

    Mission Shakti job opening details/Education required:

    • Livelihood and Skill Development Specialist- 01 opening (Post-Graduation required)
    • Institution and Capacity Building Specialist- 01 vacancy (Post-Graduation required)
    • Programme Assistant cum Accountant- 3 vacancies (Graduation with PGDCA)
    • Block Project Coordinator-70 openings (Post-Graduation required)
    • Programme Assistant cum Accountant--24 openings (Graduation)

    Odisha Mission Shakti jobs how to apply guidelines: Click Here

    Odisha Mission Shakti jobs apply online link: Click Here

    Odisha Mission Shakti recruitment page: Click Here

    How to apply for Odisha Mission Shakti jobs:

    • Visit www.jpn.org.in
    • A pop-up will appear which would say "Apply for Mission Shakti jobs-Click here to view details and apply online."
    • Here you will get two options - read guidelines and Register.
    • First read guidelines, then register yourself and create a unique login id.
    • To directly go to apply online page - Click here
    • Keep the soft copy or scanned image of your Passport Size Photograph, signature (Maximum size of 50kbeach), and Certificate and Marksheet (Maximum size of 100kb each) to upload with the form.
    • Login using new id
    • Fill up the form.
    • Submit

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue