Odisha +2 instant exam result 2019 declared on this website

Odisha +2 instant exam result 2019 declared

Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 06: The Odisha +2 instant exam result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 78.84. In the Arts stream the passing percentage is 82.6 while in Commerce stream it is 87.37. In the Science and Vocational stream the pass rate is 67.7 and 35.7 per cent respectively. The exams it may be recalled were held from July 18 to July 20 2019. The result is available on orissaresults.nic.in.

How to download Odisha +2 instant exam result 2019:

Go to orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the exam result link

Click on your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout