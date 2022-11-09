YouTube
    Govt offices, schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar to remain shut after 1pm tomorrow for Prez visit

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 09: All government offices, schools and colleges coming under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) purview will remain closed after 1 pm on Thursday due to the visit of President Draupadi Murmu to Odisha.

    President Draupadi Murmu

    Draupadi Murmu, will visit Odisha from November 10 to 11, 2022. This will be her first visit to the state as the President of India.

    On November 10, 2022, the President will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri. Thereafter, she will reach Bhubaneswar where she will pay her tributes before the statues of prominent freedom fighters and leaders. In the same evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Bhubaneswar.

    On November 11, 2022, the President will visit Tapoban High School, Government Girls High School Unit-II and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Adivasi Girls Hostel Unit-II in Bhubaneswar and interact with students and teachers.

    On the same day, she will launch various projects of the Union Ministry of Education from Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

    odisha

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 20:36 [IST]
    X