CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 expected on this date, how to check

Bhubaneswar

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, June 12: The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Last year the results were declared on June 9. This year the results will be declared by the third week of June. This would mean that the results would be declared anytime next week. Stay tuned for all the updates here. The results once declared will be available on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce result 2019:

Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

or Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout