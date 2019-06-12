Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 expected on this date, how to check
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, June 12: The CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Last year the results were declared on June 9. This year the results will be declared by the third week of June. This would mean that the results would be declared anytime next week. Stay tuned for all the updates here. The results once declared will be available on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
How to check CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Arts, Commerce result 2019:
- Go to chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout