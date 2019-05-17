BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 date confirmed, check here

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, May 17: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared soonThe results once declared will be available on the official website.

There was a delay in the declaration of the results owing to restoration work in the state. It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on May 20. The time will be confirmed soon.

Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter roll number and other required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

