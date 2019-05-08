BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 check possible date

Bhubaneswar, May 08: The BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 is likely to be delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While officials are working on the same to ensure that the result is declared at the earliest, reports indicate that there would be a delay. The results have been delayed owing to restoration work in the state.

While the board is ready with the results, owing to certain administrative concerns, the results are unable to declared and neither can a date be set. The results are expected to be declared in a week or ten days. If there is any further news on the same, we will keep you updated.

Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter roll number and other required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

