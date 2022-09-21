Bhubaneswar: 21-year-old dies after being thrashed by elder brother over studies

YouTube
    Bhubaneswar, Sep 21: A 21-year-old man died in Bhubaneswar after he was allegedly roughed up by his elder brother for neglecting studies, police said on Wednesday.

    Rajmohan Senapati, who was from Nayagarh district, was pursuing a BEd course in the capital and used to stay with his friends in the Baramunda area, the police said.

    He was beaten up by his 25-year-old elder brother at the latter's residence in Nayapalli area on Monday night following a bitter argument over his apparent neglect of studies, police said. Rajmohan left for his home, following which his health deteriorated.

    He was taken to the Capital Hospital, where he was declared dead, it said. The body bore multiple injuries and the suspect, Biswamohan, who is an MBA graduate, was arrested after he confessed to the crime, according to police.

    A murder case has been lodged and an investigation is on, it added.

    X