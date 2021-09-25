'A permanent memory': Uncollected ashes of COVID-19 victims used to develop park in Bhopal

MP Board Class 10 result 2021 to be declared on July 14: Where to check

Woman police constable gang-raped by 3 men in MP; 5 booked

Bhopal

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Sep 25: The Neemuch cops in Madhya Pradesh have arrested five members for allegedly raping a woman constable, an official said on Saturday. The incident had occurred earlier but the victim filed a complaint on 13 September.

The police investigated the case and arrested five persons, including the mother of the main accused, the official stated.

A 30-year-old woman police constable was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who shot a video of the act and threatened her in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, Anuradha Girwal, in charge of the women police station, said on Saturday.

Bihar court's unique condition to rape accused to get bail: Wash clothes of 2000 women

"The accused had befriended the victim on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited the victim to his younger brother's birthday party, where she was raped by three men," Girwal said.

In the complaint, the alleged victim said that the main accused, his brother and another man raped her at the party and allegedly recorded the video of the act. The complainant added that the main accused's mother and her relative threatened her to kill if she speaks about the incident.

Also, they tried to extort money from the accused.

The woman constable, who used to work in Neemuch, was presently working in Indore district. The cops are investigating the case.

In a similar incident, the Bhopal cops had arrested three men who raped a minor and recording the act.

The incident occurred on 12 September in Bhupal's Gunga locality. The case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Raisen district.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 16:21 [IST]