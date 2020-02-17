  • search
    Upset over not having son, 26-year-old woman kills two-day-old daughter

    Shajapur, Feb 17: A woman allegedly killed her two-day-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district after being upset over not having a son, police said on Monday.

    The accused, Manju Singh (26), gave birth to the baby girl on February 12.

    Upset over not having son, 26-year-old woman kills two-day-old daughter
    Representational Image

    Later, after reaching her parents' home in Ama Khoria village, the woman hit the newborn on her head and stomach with a sickle on Friday, Mohan Badodia police station in- charge Uday Singh Alawa said.

    Man awarded death penalty for repeatedly raping, impregnating, killing mentally unsound daughter

    The child, who was grievously injured, was initially admitted to Shajapur district hospital and later referred to the government-run M Y Hospital in Indore where she died the same day, Alawa said.

    The woman, in her statement to police, said she wanted a boy and was upset after delivering the girl child, he said, adding that the accused already has a daughter.

    The woman was arrested on Saturday and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
    X