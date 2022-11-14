YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    President Murmu to visit MP for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Nov 14: President Draupadi Murmu will take part in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' programme in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

    On the same day, the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act will also be officially implemented in the state, Chouhan told reporters on Sunday.

    President Draupadi Murmu
    President Draupadi Murmu

    The government had last year declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ to mark the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

    The PESA Act-1996 was formulated to prevent the exploitation of tribal population with an active involvement of gram sabha. It gives special power to the gram sabhas in scheduled areas specially for the management of natural resources. The rules under the Act have been finalised and it will be implemented from November 15 in the state, a senior official said.

    'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu'Shameful': BJP slams Mamata for TMC leader's comments on President Murmu

    “The state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Lalpur village in Shahdol district,” Chouhan said. The chief minister along with senior officials reviewed the preparations at Lalpur village for the president's visit.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    draupadi murmu madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X