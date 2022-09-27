YouTube
    One student killed, 8 others hurt as school bus overturns in MP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sagar, Sep 27: A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

    A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagars Rahatgarh
    A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh. Image courtesy: ANI

    The bus went out of control and overturned, he said. A student of Class 9 was killed in the accident, the official said.

    District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver, the police official said.

    student killed injured madhya pradesh

    X