One student killed, 8 others hurt as school bus overturns in MP

Bhopal

pti-PTI

Sagar, Sep 27: A 15-year-old student was killed and eight others injured after a bus ferrying them to a private school overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bus, carrying nearly 40 students, met with the accident around 8 am near Chandrakar village on Rahatgarh-Khurai road, Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak said.

The bus went out of control and overturned, he said. A student of Class 9 was killed in the accident, the official said.

Six killed, many injured as bus falls off bridge in Jharkhand; PM Modi expresses grief

Madhya Pradesh | A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh. One child died. All other children are safe: Sagar Collector Deepak Arya pic.twitter.com/Nga1NLMoba — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2022

District Collector Deepak Arya said eight students were injured and they were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. A case has been registered against the bus owner and the driver, the police official said.