Muslim man threatens Hindu woman to convert to Islam to marry him, arrested

Bhopal

Khandwa, Sep 07: A Muslim man in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly forcing a girl to marry him by converting to Islam.

Police have arrested the man hailing from Khandwa district for allegedly stalking the 19-year-old woman and pressuring her to undergo religious conversion in order to marry him, an official told PTI.

The complaint said that the 22-year-old accused, Janbaz aka Monu Ansari, showered flowers on the woman on Monday before asking her to change her religion and marry him, failing which he would attack her with acid, the police official said.

"The incident occurred under Kotwali police station limits following which the police registered a case against the accused," City Superintendent of Police Poonamchandra Yadav said on Wednesday.

Ansari was later arrested under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint.

Some right-wing outfits accused the man of stalking the woman, the official said quoting the complaint.

According to a report on NDTV, both Mansoori and the woman are residents of the same village and the latter somehow got the latter's contact number.

He was earlier arrested for threatening a woman and was granted bail, later.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 23:19 [IST]