    MPPS Result 2019 for State Service Prelims Exam date

    Bhopal, Feb 01: The MPPS Result 2019 for State Service Prelims Exam will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted on January 12 2020. It comprised of two papers and both carried 200 marks. The duration was 2 hours each. Reports suggest that the results may be declared in the first week of February. The result once declared will be available on mppsc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8:04 [IST]
