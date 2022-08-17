India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MP: Minister, family escape unhurt after car-truck collision

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Aug 17: A truck rammed into the official car of Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat in Dewas district of the state when he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members, but all of them escaped unhurt, a police official said.

    The incident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday on Dewas Bypass road, he said.

    MP: Minister, family escape unhurt after car-truck collision

    "The car of MP minister Tulsiram Silawat was hit on Tuesday night by a truck in Dewas district when he was travelling with his family to Bhopal. However, all the occupants of the minister's car escaped unhurt in the accident," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivdayal Singh said.

    Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar shot at, escapes unhurtKannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar shot at, escapes unhurt

    The truck hit the minister's car from the side, which left the left side door of the vehicle damaged, he said.

    Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that his vehicle was also seized.

    Further investigation is underway, he added.

    Silawat is state water resources minister and represents Sanwer constituency in Indore district.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X