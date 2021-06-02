Madhya Pradesh State Board Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled

Bhopal

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, June 02: Madhya Pradesh, MP 12th Board Exams 2021 have been cancelled. The decision was taken at an important meeting of the education department in the ministry held on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar had on Tuesday welcomed the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams.

MP Board class 12 exam was scheduled to be held between May 1 and May 21, which had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister tweeted after the meeting.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.