Madhya Pradesh: Bike borne assailants fire at petrol pump in Indore, motive not clear yet

Bhopal

Indore, Mar 25: Two unidentified persons fired at a petrol pump in Indore's Dhar road on Sunday night, said reports. The assailants were on a bike when the fired bullets. The behind the attack is not clear yet.

"Two bike-borne assailants fired at a petrol pump late last night, at Dhar road in Indore. No one was hurt. Further investigation is underway," ANI quoted SHO Chandan Nagar Police Station, Rahul Sharma, as saying.

In January, a 40-year-old builder and property dealer was shot dead by some unidentified persons in full public view near Vijay Nagar police station in Indore. The incident took place barely 50m from the local police station on January 16. Four shooters, waiting to ambush, fired at Sandeep Agrawal, on a crowded street, triggering panic.

On January 12, four days before Agarwal's contracted killing, unidentified assailants had shot dead liquor shop supervisor Rupesh Choudhary on Indore-Dewas road.

In the same month, Mandsaur Municipal Corporation chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar was shot dead by unidentified criminals at BPL Square in Indore. The attackers were apparently moving on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle when they accosted Bandhwar and shot him him from point blank range.