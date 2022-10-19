YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Girl makes insta reel dancing inside Ujjain's Mahakal Temple; Minister orders probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Oct 19: After a video went viral of a girl dancing on Bollywood songs inside Ujjain's famous Mahakal temple, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday instructed the collector and the SP to investigate the matter.

    The girl shot an Instagram reel combining Bollywood songs on the temple premises and inside the Mahakal Temple and could be seen performing Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ujjain temple.

    Girl makes insta reel dancing inside Ujjains Mahakal Temple; Minister orders probe

    The video went viral when it was uploaded on social media. In the video, one can see that a girl shot it while performing Jalabhishek inside the temple. The other girl shot the video while roaming around the temple premises.

    Mishra during a press conference said, "I have instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. Messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated."

    Earlier, the priest of Mahakal Temple also had demanded action against the girl. He had said the video was derogatory and against the Sanatan tradition.

    Women fight in Mumbai local train; video goes viralWomen fight in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

    "This type of video destroyed the sanctity of the temple. The employees of Mahakal temple were also not fulfilling their responsibility," said the priest.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    viral news ujjain

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X