    Father with 3 daughters found dead on railway track

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ujjain, Aug 18: A 35-year-old man and his three daughters, aged between seven and 12, were found dead on a railway track at Naikhedi in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The police said that a note was recovered from his possession that blamed a family dispute over his alleged affair and said it pushed him to take this extreme step. The note also requested the police to not trouble the woman who he had alleged extra-marital affair with.

    Government railway police officer RS Mahajan said that the man left home on a motorbike on Wednesday morning to drop his three daughters to school. "...around 9.30am, their bodies were found on the railway track. Packets of snacks and school bags were also found."

    Representational Image

    The note requested the police against troubling the woman the man was purportedly in a relationship with and blamed family reasons for his suicide.

    Ujjain police superintendent Surabhi Mishra said the man worked as a carpenter and was in a relationship with a married woman. "About two weeks ago, he brought the woman home but after objections from his family, he asked her to go back."

    Police were investigating the matter to know how the man convinced his daughters to jump in front of a train or whether he pushed them. Meanwhile, the man's family has demanded an inquiry saying he could not have died by suicide.

    Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:37 [IST]
    X