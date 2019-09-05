Engineering Jobs: AMPRI jobs Walk-in-Interview address, date for 08 BE/BTech jobs

Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 05: AMPRI Bhopal has announced Engineering Jobs and the AMPRI recruitment 2019 walk-in-interview for 08 Research Associate, Project Assistant and other posts is on September 18. These CSIR AMPRI vacancies are essentially BE/BTech jobs and openings have been advertised under "Walk-in-Interview for Project Staff " on the official website.

AMPRI Project Staff recruitment notification download, other details:

Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute or AMPRI walk-in-interview is being held for Junior Research Fellow - 03 openings, Project Assistant-III- 01 post, Project Assistant-II - 03 vacancies and one Research Associate post. For more details download the notification from below given link or visit ampri.res.in.

CSIR AMPRI notification download for Research Associate, Project Assistant and other Project Staff vacancies: Click Here

AMPRI Project Staff recruitment application form download: Click Here

(Take printout of pages 3 and 4 in the downloaded pdf)

AMPRI Project Staff jobs educational qualification requirement:

Junior Research Fellow - B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry) or M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with 55% marks and NET/GATE/JEST Exam qualified

- B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. (Physics/Chemistry) or M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with 55% marks and NET/GATE/JEST Exam qualified Project Assistant-III: B.E./B.Tech. OR M.E./M.Tech. in (Electronics/Instrumentation/Electrical & Electronics/Computer Engineering with 55% marks and 02 years of experience in Electronics circuit design, simulation, PCB design and realated fields.

B.E./B.Tech. OR M.E./M.Tech. in (Electronics/Instrumentation/Electrical & Electronics/Computer Engineering with 55% marks and 02 years of experience in Electronics circuit design, simulation, PCB design and realated fields. Project Assistant-II: B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Mechanical/Civil/Structural Engineering/Metallurgy/Material Science with 55% marks.

B.E./B.Tech. Degree in Mechanical/Civil/Structural Engineering/Metallurgy/Material Science with 55% marks. Research Associate: B.E./M.Tech. (Civil/Design) with 55% marks OR Ph.D. in Polymer Composites/Polymer Engineering.

Walk-in-Interview for Project Staff is on 18.09.2019

AMPRI recruitment 2019 Project Staff walk-in-interview address:

Visit ampri .res.in

Click on Career@AMPRI link on top.

Here under "Recent Recruitment" section, click on "Walk-in-Interview for Project Staff (Advertisement with Application Form) on 18.09.2019"

A pdf will open, please read all the instructions carefully.

Take printouts of pages 3 and 4.

Fill up this form and appear for interview with required document a below given address:

Attend walk-in-interview on 18 September 2019 - "Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute, Hoshangabad Road, Habibganj Naka, Bhopal - 462064 (Madhya Pradesh)".