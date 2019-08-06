  • search
    Direct link to check MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019

    Bhopal, Aug 06: The MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted in the month of July. On May 15 the result of the main exam had been released. The main exam was conducted between March 2 and April 12 2019.

    76.31 per cent of the candidates had passed the MP Board 12th exam 2019. Last year the pass percentage was at 68. The results are available on http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/mpresults/mpbse2019/XIIHSSC-sup-2019/HSSC_2019-XII.htm.

    How to check MP Board 12th supplementary result 2019:

    Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
