Man holds 8-year-old precariously in well on theft suspicion; Case registered after video on social media

5-year-old dies after being attacked by pack of dogs in MP

Bhopal

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bhopal, Oct 22: In a horrifying incident on Friday, a five-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. The girl had sustained severe injuries to her neck and other body parts.

After the incident, she was rushed to the hospital, but died due to excessive bleeding.

The incident happened at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. According to an India Today report, the girl was attacked by half a dozen dogs when she was going to buy groceries. Her father is a labourer and was out of town for some work.

Study confirms dogs can sense your stress by your sweat and breath

After hearing the girl's screams, locals came and chased the dogs away, but it was too late as the girl had received severe injuries on her neck and body parts.

Following the incident, she was admitted to a government hospital in Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan told PTI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:24 [IST]