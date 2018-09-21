  • search

3 year-old sexually abused by school van conductor

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Sep 21: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused in a school van by its conductor, who was detained, police said on Friday (Sep 21). The incident took place on Thursday when the girl, a pre-nursery student, was returning home in the Ayodhya Nagar area here in the van from her school, they said.

    The van conductor was detained Thursday night, police inspector Baljeet Singh said. "The accused is claiming he is 17 years of age. We are verifying his age," he said. The inspector said the victim returned home around 2 pm and told her mother about the incident when she took her for bathing. When her mother inquired more about the incident, the minor girl named the bus conductor, the police officer said.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    The 14-seater van, in which the incident took place, has been hired by the school where the girl goes, the inspector said. Her parents later lodged a police complaint against the van conductor, Singh said. The accused was booked for rape under the amended Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 AB, which deals with punishment for rape of girls under the age of 12, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said. 

    Also read: Bad memories of abuse haunt children, cause hurdles in emotional growth: Delhi court

    Last year, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill introducing the death penalty for those found guilty of raping minors aged 12 years or less.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    sexual abuse girl child bhopal madhya pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue