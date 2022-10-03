Polling on in MP's 18 districts for 46 local bodies

One student killed, 8 others hurt as school bus overturns in MP

Vyapam scam: CBI court gives 7 years RI to 5 for rigging recruitment test

3 die after being hit by moving train in MP's Sagar

Bhopal

oi-PTI

Sagar, Oct 3: Three men walking on railway tracks were killed when they were hit by a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the railway track between Nariaoli and Sagar railway stations, said Motinagar police station in-charge Gaurav Tiwari.

Prima facie, the three men were walking on the railway tracks when they were hit by Hirakund Express coming towards Sagar, he said.

Unaccounted cash and gold biscuits worth Rs 1.71 cr found from passenger at train station

They are identified as Dharmendra Yadav (26), Sanju Ghoshi (30) and Rajkumar Yadav (28), he said.

Police registered a case and further investigation is underway.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 12:14 [IST]