    Railways RITES Recruitment 2020: Apply for 35 Engineer posts to get salary upto Rs 1.40 lakh

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Ministry of Railways has released notification Railway RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 and invited applications for the post of an of Engineer (Civil) at its official website.

    Railways RITES Recruitment 2020: Important dates

    Start Date: 27 February 2020

    Closing Date: 23 March 2020

    Railways RITES Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

    Engineer (Civil): 35 Posts in Gurgaon

    The candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility. The candidates will be selected based on a written test followed by an interview and medical test. Interview would be either in Hindi and English. Written Exam dates yet to be announced.

    Railways RITES Recruitment 2020: Application fee

    Application fees to the general category is Rs 600. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 300, plus taxes.

    Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: How to apply

    • Visit the official website, rites.com
    • On the homepage, click on 'online registration' under 'career'
    • You will be redirected to a new page, select the name of the vacancy you are applying for under 'vacancy number'
    • Fill form and submit
    • Make payment
    • Submit

    Railways RITES Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

    The upper age to apply is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on February 1, 2020.

    Eligibility criteria

    Applicants should have at least B.E/B. Tech/B. Sc in Civil engineering with at least two years of work experience.

    Applicants need to score at least 60 per cent marks in the undergraduate course which can be 50 per cent for reserved category candidates recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) from a University.

    Railways RITES Engineer recruitment 2020: Salary

    Finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary band of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000

    Note: No train/bus fare/Travelling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) shall be payable.

    ministry of railways recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 16:32 [IST]
