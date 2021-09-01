Rajeev Chandrasekhar meets, felicitates Eminent citizens of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 01: As part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Union Minister of State for Electronics, Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 19th August 2021 felicitated and paid his respects to Shri Souri Raju, Shri Hamsalekha and Arjuna awardee Shri Honnappa C Gowda at their respective residences.

Souri Raju is a grave digger at Kalpalli crematorium in Bengaluru who has buried many unclaimed bodies during the pandemic. Raju is a fifth-generation grave digger and lives with his wife and six children inside the Kalpalli crematorium premises. The grave diggers and crematorium workers are at very high risk of contracting the virus due to their close contact with infected persons.

Due to this, they are cut off from even close family members and friends. Along with this, tags along low pay and several financial problems. Recognising the need to provide them with all necessary equipment to ensure their safety, the Minister promised to look into their worries. He also spoke to the BBMP Chief Commissioner on the same day and assured that he would follow up and make sure that Souri Raju's family problems and requests are taken care of.

Shri Hamsalekha, a renowned Music Director is considered to be one of the most distinguished music composers and lyricists in Karnataka. He has written over 3,000 songs and composed music for over 300 films. He is also accredited for introducing many musical talents (singers, composers and lyricists) to the industry. The Minister felicitated Shri Hamsalekha for his immense contribution to the Kannada Music and Film industries.

Former Indian Kabaddi captain and Arjuna awardee Shri Honnappa C Gowda is widely recognised for playing the sport with great distinction before taking up coaching around a decade back. Participation in an astonishing 17 straight Senior Nationals is a testament to the statement. At the international level, he has won multiple titles, most notably a gold at the Asian Games, 2 at the SAFF Games and 3 at the Asian Championships. The renowned sports person was felicitated for his extensive contribution to the field of Sports.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a first of its kind programme taken up by any Government where the newly inducted 39 central ministers are to directly go meet and connect with the people and seek their blessings.