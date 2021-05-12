Looking for Covid-19 vaccination centres? Covid jab for 18-45 age group to kickstart on May 10 in Karnataka

Lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka kick in; Policemen wielding lathis on violators in Bengaluru

Now track availability of Covid-19 beds in realtime in Bengaluru's Private hospitals, details here

Psychologists suggest pornography addiction is not real; Here is when it can be unhealthy

Karnataka postpones K-CET 2021, to be held on Aug 28, 29

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 12: The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced postponing the Common Entrance Test- 2021 following the postponement of the second pre-university exam this year.

The exam will now take place from August 28 to 30, the government said.

''Due to the postponement of the 2021 annual PUC second year examinations and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 has been postponed,'' Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said in a statement.

According to him, the CET-2021 was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8 and the Kannada Language Test on July 9, which has been postponed now.

''As per the revised dates, CET-2021 will be conducted on August 28 and 29 and the Kannada Language Test on 30-08-2021,'' the statement read.

Applications would be invited online shortly and asked the candidates to remain in touch with the Karnataka Exam Authority Website http://kea.kar.nic.in, for latest updates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 18:13 [IST]