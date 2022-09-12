Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result Declared: Direct link, how to check and more

SBI fined Rs 85,000 after it misread Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonoured it

Bengaluru



Bengaluru, Sep 12: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board on Monday announced Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official site of Karnataka PU Board.

A total of 1,85,415 students registered for the exam, while 1,75,905 students appeared. The pass percentage stood at 37.08 per cent.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready with them. Once the results are out, students can check their results by entering their roll number, hall ticket number, date of birth, and other details.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 Exams were held from 12 August 2022 to 25 August 2022. Students must score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subject to clear the exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: Websites to check

pue.kar.nic.in

pue.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website karresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the designated link, which reads, "Download Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022."

Login by entering the required details.

Your Karnataka PUC 2 supplementary result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the PUC 2 supplementary mark sheet.

Take a printout for future reference.

In Karnataka PU exams held in 2022, a total of 4,22,966 candidates passed the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam.

A total of 72.53 per cent out of 2,10,284 students from the science stream have cleared the exams. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 64.97 with 1,59,409 clearing the exams among 2,45,350 students while 48.71 per cent (1,11,032 passed out of 2,27,929) students from the Arts stream passed in the current year.