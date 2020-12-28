YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020

    The PGCET exam for the admissions for the various MBA, MCA, MTech and MArch programmes is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The results are available on kea.kar.nic.in.

    Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020: http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net:84/results_pgcetmockpd/main/results.php

    How to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020:

    • Go to kea.kar.nic.in
    • Click on PGCET- 2020 Mock Seat Allotment Results"
    • A new page will appear
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, December 28, 2020, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X