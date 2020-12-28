Is New Year celebration allowed in Bangalore: Here are the rules

Bengaluru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The PGCET exam for the admissions for the various MBA, MCA, MTech and MArch programmes is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The results are available on kea.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020: http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net:84/results_pgcetmockpd/main/results.php

How to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020:

Go to kea.kar.nic.in

Click on PGCET- 2020 Mock Seat Allotment Results"

A new page will appear

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout