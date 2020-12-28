Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020
Bengaluru
Bengaluru, Dec 28: The Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The PGCET exam for the admissions for the various MBA, MCA, MTech and MArch programmes is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority. The results are available on kea.kar.nic.in.
Direct link to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020: http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net:84/results_pgcetmockpd/main/results.php
How to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020:
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in
- Click on PGCET- 2020 Mock Seat Allotment Results"
- A new page will appear
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout