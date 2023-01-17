Decoded: Karnataka govt's plan to reduce alcohol age limit to 18

Kempe Gowda, Basaveshwara statues to come up in front of Vidhana Soudha soon

The proposal is based on the recommendation of a committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth and is in response to demands from the liquor lobby.

Bengaluru, Jan 17: The Karnataka government is mulling to lower the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state from 21 to 18 years.

In this regard, the Basavaraj Bommai government issued a draft notification titled 'Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licenses) (Amendment) Rules-2023' last week and sought public feedback within 30 days.

The draft proposal is based on the recommendation of a committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth and is in response to demands from the liquor lobby.

Reportedly, the minimum drinking age in Karnataka is 18 years old, according to the Karnataka Excise Act 1965, and 21 years old according to the Karnataka Excise Licenses (General Conditions) Rules 1967.

How is legal drinking age is determinded in India?

The legal drinking age in India differs from state to state, as the subject in the state list.

States like Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Mizoram, as well as the union territory of Lakshadweep. have completely banned alcohol.

However, majority of the states permit the purchase and consumption of alcohol under the state's rules & regulation.

What are the pros and cons of Karnataka govt's plan to reduce alcohol age limit to 18

In India adulthood begins at the age of 18, and they are eligible to make their own decisions about alcohol consumption.

Allowing 18- to 20-year-olds to consume alcohol in supervised settings would reduce unsafe drinking behaviour.

Lowering the age limit from 21 to 18 would lessen the thrill of breaking the law in order to get a drink.

Cons:

According to US CDC, keeping the Minimum Legal Drinking Age (MLDA) at 21 saves lives and improves health.

Reports have revealed that drinking before the age of 21 protects against alcohol and other drug dependence, adverse birth outcomes, and suicide and homicide.

The chances of car accidents, falls, burns, and drowning are examples of unintentional injuries are high due to alcohol consumption.

The consumption of alcohol also triggers habits like suicide tendency, fighting, sexual assaultand other forms of violence.

Alcohol age limit in India

In Karnataka, Sikkim, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Puducherry, the legal drinking age is 18.

In states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Orissa (Odisha), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal: 21 years.

In Haryana, Meghalaya, Punjab, and Delhi the drinking age limit is 25 years.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 8:06 [IST]