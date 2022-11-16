Gujarat Assembly polls: Saurashtra region, with 48 of 182 seats, is the piece everyone's eyeing

Gujarat poll: CM Bhupendra Patel files nomination from Ghatlodya seat

Ahmedabad

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ahmedabad, Nov 16: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination on Wednesday from Ghatlodya seat for the assembly elections 2022, accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah. The BJP has already made it clear that that Patel would continue to be the chief minister if the party comes to power in Gujarat.

Before filing his nomination, Patel held a roadshow along with Amit Shah in Ghatlodya.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel files his nomination from Ghatlodya constituency in Ahmedabad for upcoming Assembly elections in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/jY3ZfovJIb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

The Union home minister also accompanied during the filing of nominations for the polls.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hold roadshow in Ghatlodiya, Ahmedabad, ahead of nomination filing by Patel for upcoming Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/lxTJQZI4Tb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

While announcing that Patel would continue to be the CM of the state if BJP comes back to power, the Union home minister on Tuesday also said that the BJP will form government in Gujarat and claimed the party will break all the previous records of winning.

BJP will win most seats, break all records in Gujarat: Amit Shah

He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and said that they were giving pace to the developmental work in the state.

Gujarat assembly polls, having 168 seats, is scheduled to take place in two phases-December 1 and December 5. The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

Know all about Bhupendra Patel

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 13:49 [IST]