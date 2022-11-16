YouTube
    Gujarat poll: CM Bhupendra Patel files nomination from Ghatlodya seat

    Ahmedabad, Nov 16: Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel filed his nomination on Wednesday from Ghatlodya seat for the assembly elections 2022, accompanied by Union home minister Amit Shah. The BJP has already made it clear that that Patel would continue to be the chief minister if the party comes to power in Gujarat.

    Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

    Before filing his nomination, Patel held a roadshow along with Amit Shah in Ghatlodya.

    The Union home minister also accompanied during the filing of nominations for the polls.

    While announcing that Patel would continue to be the CM of the state if BJP comes back to power, the Union home minister on Tuesday also said that the BJP will form government in Gujarat and claimed the party will break all the previous records of winning.

    He also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and said that they were giving pace to the developmental work in the state.

    Gujarat assembly polls, having 168 seats, is scheduled to take place in two phases-December 1 and December 5. The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 13:49 [IST]
    X