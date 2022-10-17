Coastal Andhra to get heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days: IMD

Visakhapatnam: More than half of Jana Sena workers released but situation still tense

Visakhapatnam

oi-Prakash KL

Visakhapatnam, Oct 17: Sixty-one of the 100 Jana Sena Party supporters who were arrested earlier have been released on a surety bond of Rs 10,000 by the police. The situation in the city, however, still remains tense.

"Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh | The court released 61 JSP supporters on a surety bond of Rs 10,000. 9 leaders have been remanded till 28th October. Situation in the city remained tense for the third day as police barred (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan from holding meetings or rallies," ANI said in a tweet.

The Visakhapatnam police on Sunday said they have served a notice on Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan as his supporters allegedly attacked ministers, civilians and police officials at the local airport, the police said.

The local administration on Sunday prohibited Pawan Kalyan from holding any meetings, gatherings, processions and road shows till October 31, 2022. He was scheduled to organise the Janavani programme at Port Kalavani Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Acting on the instructions of the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Visakhapatnam police prevented Kalyan from venturing out of his hotel room and conducting a scheduled 'Jana Vani' programme, where he was supposed to listen to grievances of citizens, PTI reported.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Kalyan over phone this evening and inquired about the happenings in Visakhapatnam. He also strongly condemned the police restrictions on the movement of the Jana Sena chief.

"In a democracy, every political party has a right to conduct its programmes. How can the YSRC government obstruct the opposition," the former Chief Minister questioned.

The BJP too condemned the police action against the Jana Sena.

"It is very unfortunate to witness such high-handed police behaviour in Visakhapatnam. JSP has always held the AP police force in high esteem. Arresting our leaders is unwarranted," Pawan Kalyan said in a tweet.

Later, Kalyan greeted scores of party workers and people - who lined up on the beach road - from his hotel room window.

"Hope AP Police won't tell me not to greet from my room's window," he said in a tweet.

"Our beloved AP police under the eminent leadership of CM Sri Thanos barred me not to hold Jana Sena programs, no rallies, no meetings. Left me with this option only...from my room window," he said in another tweet.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:43 [IST]