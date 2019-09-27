  • search
    ITI Jobs: BEL jobs ITI Apprentices walk-in interview on Sep 29; BEL recruitment 2019 notification

    By Vishal S
    |

    Machilipatnam, Sep 27: BEL ITI vacancies have been announced and BEL walk-in-interview for ITI apprentices in Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronics, Mechanic and Electrician fields is on September 29.

    The selection will be through written test and the candidates must produce a copy of Apprentice Portal Registration copy, class 10th passing certificate and ITI certificate. Candidates should register their candidature as Apprenticeship on the website

    www.apprenticeship.gov.in.

    BEL Recruitment 2019
    BEL Recruitment 2019

    BEL ITI apprentice vacancies official notification download link: Click Here

    BEL official website: bel-india.in

    BEL ITI apprentice walk-in-interview address, BEL ITI written exam syllabus:

    BEL ITI written test question paper will be based on basic subjects of ITI discipline. ITI apprentice openings are for Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronics, Mechanic and Electrician posts.

    BEL Walk-in interview address, date and time:

    29.09.2019 - 09:00 AM

    Bharat Electronics

    Limited, Ravindranath

    Tagore Road,

    Machilipatnam - 521001

    Apprentice Registration steps on www.apprenticeship.gov.in:

    • Log on to www.apprenticeship.gov.in
    • Click on Apprentice Registration
    • Fill all the required fields (personal details, qualification details,
    • upload Photo, Signature & Education Documents, etc.,).
    • Click on Submit.
    • Registration number will be generated.
    • Take a printout of the registration form.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 18:54 [IST]
