    Fire accident in sugar factory in Andhra's Kakinada kills 2

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Visakhapatnam, Aug 19: Two persons dead and seven injured in a fire accident at a sugar factory in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada on Friday.

    Soon after the incident, the fire department, electrical department and police officials inspected the area while the injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

    Representational Image

    The fire broke out due to a short circuit, an official informed ANI. "A major fire accident took place in Vakalapudi Sugar Factory near Kakinada. Two people died in this accident. Six others were injured in the incident and another one sustained serious injuries. The prima facie indicates that an explosion occurred due to a short circuit at the conveyor belt in the factory which is used for loading the sugar bags. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The fire department, Electrical department, and police officials are inspecting the area he said. The case is registered," the news agency quoted Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu as saying.

    Further investigation into the incident is underway.

    The bereaved families will receive compensation from the industry, former agriculture minister Kurasala Kanna Babu told The Times of India.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
