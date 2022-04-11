INS Kavaratti: The silent submarine killer in the seas, to be commissioned into Navy today

AP EAPCET 2022 application to be released soon: Check details

Visakhapatnam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The AP EAMCET EAPCET 2022 application form will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

While there is no official update as yet, reports say that the application form for the AP EAMCET EAPCET will be released sometime this week.

The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test. The exam will be administered in May by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada.

The AP EAPCET is held for admissions to first year undergraduate provisional courses-BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes, which are offered by the affiliated professional colleges and universities and private unaided institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Those students who have passed or were due to appear for the final class 12 intermediate exams from the Science streams are eligible to apply for the AP EAPCET exams. The minimum percentage to clear the entrance test is 25. The AP EAPCET application form once released will be available on sche.ap.gov.in.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:27 [IST]