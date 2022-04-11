YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Visakhapatnam Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP EAPCET 2022 application to be released soon: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The AP EAMCET EAPCET 2022 application form will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    While there is no official update as yet, reports say that the application form for the AP EAMCET EAPCET will be released sometime this week.

    https://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

    The AP EAPCET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test. The exam will be administered in May by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada.

    The AP EAPCET is held for admissions to first year undergraduate provisional courses-BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes, which are offered by the affiliated professional colleges and universities and private unaided institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

    Those students who have passed or were due to appear for the final class 12 intermediate exams from the Science streams are eligible to apply for the AP EAPCET exams. The minimum percentage to clear the entrance test is 25. The AP EAPCET application form once released will be available on sche.ap.gov.in.

    More visakhapatnam News  

    Read more about:

    registration

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X