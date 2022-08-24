YouTube
    Punjab native held for 'forging' fake certificate for Swapna Suresh

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 24: A man has been arrested for allegedly forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case.

    Sachin Das from Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday morning by a police team from Kerala and will be brought to the state tomorrow, police said on Wednesday. "A four-member police team nabbed the accused in Punjab.

    File photo of Swapna Suresh
    He will be brought to the state tomorrow. The team had reached Punjab on August 18 and apprehended him yesterday," police told PTI. Earlier, it was alleged that Suresh's appointment as a consultant to Space Park, promoted by the state government, was based on her fake degree certificate. A case has been registered in this connection.

