Onam 2022: Thiruvonam wishes, messages, quotes in English to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 07: Onam 2022 began on August 30 and will end on September 8. It is the biggest and most significant festivals in the state of Kerala.

It is a harvest festival that signifies the rice harvest and is celebrated by all people of all communities of Kerala state.

Significance

The festival is celebrated to welcome the demon king back to the land that he ruled. During the reign of Mahabali Kerala experienced a time of prosperity and happiness and the king was revered by all his subjects.

However, Mahabali was an egoist and fought with the Devas to showcase his supremacy. He defeated them and conquered their region and became lord of the two worlds. In order to celebrate his victory he decided to perform a yajna and proclaimed that whoever comes to him to ask for anything, they would be gratified.

The Devas asked Lord Vishnu to wage war on Mahabali and get their kingdom back but he refused as Mahabali was his devotee. However, he thought of testing him, so he took avatar as a dwarf (Vamana avatar) and asked Mahabali for three paces of land. Mahabali agreed thinking the dwarf will not be able to ask a lot. But Lord Vishnu in the Vamana avatar increased his size and with two paces covered the entire kingdom of Mahabali, for the third pace Mahabali offered him his head. The God granted him a boon that he could visit his kingdom and people once a year and this visit are celebrated as Onam.

Thiruvonam which is the last and most important day of Onam celebrations will be celebrated this year on Thursday, September 8. This is when King Mahabali is greeted with a warm welcome by the people of Kerala. People take bath early in the morning and in homes, Thiruona Sadya (Special meal for Onam) is prepared.

Messages and quotes to send your loved ones and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms:

May this festival fill your life and home with new positive energies and lots of happiness. Happy Onam 2022.

May the Spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose. Have a blessed Onam!

Onam is a festival that brings together all of us every year. It is a festival of homecoming, fun, and celebrations! Here's wishing you all a very Onam!

May this Onam brings to you the brightest and choicest happiness and love you have always wished for! Onashamsakal!

Giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together - that's the essence of Onam. May this year's Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

Air is filled with joy and zeal. It's colorful everywhere,Homes are adorned with colorful embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and fulfillment.

