Kerala State Lottery Today result: Win Win W-538 winning numbers LIVE, now

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11: The Kerala Lottery Today Win Win W-538 lottery result has been declared today. The result are available on the official website.

The draw was conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results began at 3 pm and the full results was made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 65 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. The result are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/ kerala-lottery-result-08-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html.