Kerala SSLC exam 2020 postponed

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20: The Kerala SSLC exam 2020 has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The Kerala government has also decided to postpone the Plus 2 and other examinations as well. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The decision was taken after the government received flak for not postponing the exams in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The opposition had accused the government of taking a suicidal step.