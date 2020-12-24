Kerala Plus 2 Board Exam schedule 2021 released: Check time-table

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24: The Kerala Plus 2 Board Exam schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The Class 12 exams for Arts will be concluded between March 17 and March 25, 2021. DHSE Kerala will hold the Class 12 exams for other streams between March 17 and March 30 2021.

The DHSE Kerala will start the Kerala Plus 2 exams from 9.40 am. The notification also said:

Subjects without practicals - 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM including the cool-off time of 20 minutes

Subjects with practicals except for Biology and Music - 9:40 AM to 12 PM including the cool-off time of 20 minutes

Biology - 9:40 AM to 12:10 PM including cool-off time (25 minutes ie., 10 minutes each for Botany and Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology)

Music - 9:40 AM to 11:30 am including cool-off time (20 minutes)

Kerala Plus 2 Board Exam schedule