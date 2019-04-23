Keep youself updated with latestThiruvananthapuram News
Kerala Plus 2 2019 result to be declared on this date
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23: The Kerala Plus 2 2019 result would be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
In 2018, it may be recalled that the results were declared on May 10. This year officials are trying to declare the results before May 10. The Directorate of Higher Education of DHSE has conducted the plus 1 and 2 exam for nearly 9 lakh candidates. The results once declared will be available on keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
How to check Kerala Plus 2 2019 result:
- Go to keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
